GIS-2023: U.P. CM Yogi to launch curtain-raiser event for roadshows in Delhi on Nov 22

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will on Tuesday launch in New Delhi a curtain-raiser event for the roadshows the Uttar Pradesh government proposes to hold in India and abroad in coming weeks ahead of Global Investors Summit (GIS)-2023 proposed to be organised in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, 2023.

A senior officer confirmed that Yogi will launch the curtain-raiser event scheduled to be organised at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

The CM will also launch logo of GIS-2023 along with the event’s official website and two portals to ease investment. Much significance is being attached to the curtain-raiser event as the state government aims at making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy in five years. Five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, have either organised or are in the process of holding such events.

The U.P. government hopes to attract investment of ₹10 lakh crore at the GIS-2023. Besides New Delhi, the major cities where the roadshows are proposed in India include Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Ten teams to be sent abroad will hold roadshows in nearly 26 cities in 20 countries. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, two deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak besides senior ministers will lead the teams visiting abroad. Yogi’s team is likely to hold roadshows in the US (New York, Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles) and the UK (London) in the weeks to come.

Other teams will visit the UAE (Dubai and Abu Dhabi), the Netherlands (Eindhoven), France (Paris), Canada (Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver), Brazil (Rio de Janeiro), Mexico (Mexico City), Argentina (Buenos Aires), Germany (Munich), Belgium (Brussels), Sweden (Stockholm), Japan (Tokyo), South Korea (Seoul), Singapore, Thailand (Bangkok), Australia (Sydney), Mauritius (Port Louis), South Africa (Johannesburg) and Israel (Tel Aviv).

