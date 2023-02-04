Global Investment Summit: Bindra, Raina to speak at sports investment session

Olympic gold shooter Abhinav Bindra will be among four key speakers to participate in a sports-focused session titled ‘Harnessing opportunities in the sports sector in Uttar Pradesh’ at the Invest UP Summit on February 12. The event is being organised by the department of sports, government of Uttar Pradesh.

The session will have individuals from the sporting world discuss various opportunities in sports in Uttar Pradesh. The session will witness a fruitful interaction among all stakeholders of the sports sector and allow everyone to network and interact.

India is witnessing a paradigm shift and recent history has shown the increased interest and investment in sports – not only in terms of the performance of Indian athletes in international competitions but also in bringing global sports events to India and investment in the sporting sector.

The sports sector in India – comprising media rights, apparel, sports nutrition, sports equipment etc -- as an industry is likely to go up five times to reach a value of $100 billion by 2027 from $27 billion in 2020, finds a report by brokerage firm Anand Rathi Investment Banking.

As per a government communique issued on Friday, Uttar Pradesh is steadily becoming the hub of sports and is all set to host two major sporting events this year – Khelo India University Games 2023 and MotoGP. “Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has already announced that the state has adopted wrestling and badminton,” it states.

The said session will also allow the department to showcase its policy and lucrative options to invest or connect with the investors and the industry. The confirmed speakers on the panel are: Abhinav Bindra, Carlos Ezpeleta, chief strategy officer, Dorna (MotoGP), Udit Sheth, founder, Trans Stadia, and cricketer Suresh Raina.