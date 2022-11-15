Global Investors Summit-2023: U.P. introduces online MoU signing, monitoring system

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 (UPGIS-2023), the state government has come out with a new online system for signing memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and monitoring their implementation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UPGIS-2023 is being organised from February 10 to 12, 2023 with an objective of making Uttar Pradesh “most preferred investment destination” and a trillion-dollar economy. The state government proposes to attract investment intents of ₹10 lakh crore at the Investors Summit.

A Government Order (GO) issued by chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on November 4, 2022 gives details of functioning of the online portal that has been developed for the purpose of signing the MoUs and monitoring their implementation. The portal will be accessible through website of Invest UP and single window portal Nivesh Mitra. The Investment UP will be the nodal organization for technical management of processing of signing of the MoUs.

The monitoring of the MoUs will be done through MoU tracking portal that was used to track implementation of MoUs signed at the UP Investors Summit 2018. The GO asks all the departments to nominate a nodal officer to be made responsible for follow up action on the portal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}