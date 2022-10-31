Gola assembly by-poll: Yogi Adityanath says those attempting to cheat farmers may end up in jail

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday promised that his government will clear all the dues of sugarcane farmers and said those attempting to exploit the sentiments of “annadatas (farmers)” could even end up in jail.

Yogi Adityanath said this while campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Aman Giri for the Gola Gokarannath assembly by-poll that is due on November 3. Aman is locked in a straight contest with the Samajwadi Party’s Vinay Tiwari, who had stood second to Aman’s father and lawmaker Arvind Giri whose death caused the by-poll. Votes will be counted on November 6.

There is a substantial presence of farmers in the Gola assembly constituency and Adityanath used the occasion to target the Samajwadi Party, whose rule (2012-2017), he claimed, saw “annadata (farmers) commit suicide.”

“I have come here to assure the farmers that every penny of cane price will be paid. Instructions have been issued that sugarcane dues of farmers should be cleared by the start of the new season. Else, people should remember that our jails await those corrupt who cheat and exploit the sentiments of farmers and youth,” he said.

The chief minister then sought to make a comparison.

“During the previous government, the annadatas committed suicide but today the double engine BJP governments at the Centre and in U.P. have benefitted the farmers through initiatives like the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, which has benefitted more than five lakh farmers.”

Adityanath also said that free cooking gas facility has also reached about five lakh farmers in UP. “Soon, people in Lakhimpur would have their own medical college too and then they won’t have to go to Delhi or Lucknow for treatment as the best of healthcare would be available at the people’s doorsteps,” he said.

Claiming an easy victory for the BJP in the by-poll, he said, “The SP has already started finding possible excuses for their defeat that looks imminent. Earlier, they would blame EVMs, now they are claiming we are attempting to forcibly win the election. Elections are won with people’s support, not force. The one who lives up to people’s expectations, emerges a winner.”

Yogi Adityanath appealed to people to help the BJP candidate win by a huge margin.

“Help Aman win by a handsome margin so that he could carry forward the rich legacy of his lawmaker father Arvind Giri, whose unfortunate death led to by-elections on Gola seat,” Yogi Adityanath said.

In 2022, BJP won all the eight assembly seats in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Yogi praised the late Arvind Giri.

“Till even a day before his death, Giriji was busy ensuring a survey of Gola Gokarnnath temple which has been taken up to be developed as ‘Chhoti Kashi’ corridor on the pattern of Kashi Vishwanath corridor,” Yogi Adityanath said.

“Chhoti Kashi corridor was the dream of Arvind Giri and my government is aiming to develop and beautify the Gola Gokarannath temple as per his wishes,” he added.

Adityanath started his speech by recalling former home minister and freedom fighter Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel and recounted his participation in various National Unity day programmes to mark Patel’s birth anniversary.