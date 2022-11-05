Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gola Gokarannath bypolls: Elaborate security in place for Sunday counting

Published on Nov 05, 2022 09:24 PM IST

Gola Gokarannath bypoll: The BJP's campaign was led by CM Yogi Adityanath. Gola Gokarannath is part of Union minister Ajay Mishra's Lakhimpur Kheri parliamentary constituency. Mishra has been in the eye of a storm following the killing of four farmers during a violence in October last year.

File photo of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath campaigning for the Gola Gokarannath assembly by-poll in Lakhimpur Kheri district.(PTI)
Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the counting of votes in the Gola Gokarannath assembly bypolls to be held at the Rajapur Mandi Samiti Sunday, officials said.

Returning officer Anurag Singh said the counting of votes would commence at 8 am and is likely to be held in 32 rounds. He added 56 officials would be deployed for the smooth conduct of the counting process.

The November 3 Gokarannath assembly bypolls recorded a polling percentage of 57.35 per cent. Seven contestants are in the fray. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6.

The BSP and Congress have kept away from the poll this time. The main contest was between BJP's Aman Giri, the son of Arvind Giri, and SP candidate and former Gola Gokarannath MLA Vinay Tiwari.

The BJP's campaign was led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Gola Gokarannath is part of Union minister Ajay Mishra's Lakhimpur Kheri parliamentary constituency.

Mishra has been in the eye of a storm following the killing of four farmers during a violence in October last year. His son is an accused in the case.

During the campaigning, Adityanath had assured the electorate of clearing sugarcane dues at the earliest and establishment of a Chhoti Kashi corridor along the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi and a medical college.

SP chief Yadav did not campaign and it was led by the party's state unit president Naresh Uttam.

