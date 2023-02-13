Gorakhpur attracts investment of 1.71 L crore at UPGIS

As many as 328 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth over ₹1.71 lakh crore were inked between authorities and investors for Gorakhpur district during the three-day Uttar Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit (UPGIS) that concluded in Lucknow on Sunday.

Giving this information, the CM camp office at Gorakhnath Temple here on Monday said it will generate jobs for around 1.98 lakh unemployed people. Apart from traditional sectors like textile and garment, this time investors have proposed to invest in renewable energy sector.

Awada Venture Pvt Ltd will invest ₹22,500 crore in setting up green ammonia plant while RG Strategy has proposed to invest ₹1,772 crore in solar energy park. Similarly, Rudra Gas Enterprise has signed an MoU for investing ₹200 crore in a green hydrogen plant.

Proposals to invest ₹1800 crore in a gas pipeline by the Indian Oil Corporation and ₹1,200 crore for producing ethanol by Kryan Distilleries have also been signed. Besides, Artison Agrotech Pvt Ltd has inked an MoU to invest ₹1,400 crore in bamboo-based production.

Once termed backward, Gorakhpur is fast becoming the leading force of economic development in eastern Uttar Pradesh by bagging the largest 6 percent share of total 29 percent investment proposals for the region.