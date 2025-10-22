Govardhan Puja represents India’s deep connection with nature, agriculture: Yogi

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday morning performed the sacred Govardhan Puja at the Gorakhnath Temple, as part of the five-day Deepotsav celebrations. Amid devotional chants and traditional rituals, he offered prayers to Lord Krishna and performed Gau Seva (cow service) by feeding jaggery and gram to cows in the temple cowshed.

Emphasizing the spiritual and socio-economic significance of the festival, Adityanath said: “Govardhan Puja is not merely a religious ritual; it represents India’s deep connection with nature, agriculture and cattle. In an agriculture-based country like ours, the cow is both a symbol of faith and a pillar of economic stability. By linking this sacred tradition with Deepotsav, we are celebrating devotion along with development.”

He described Govardhan Puja as an integral part of the five-day Deepotsav, symbolising the illumination of both hearts and livelihoods across the state.

Highlighting the state government’s initiatives for cow protection and farmers’ welfare, the CM said, “Our government has covered nearly 16 lakh cattle under various schemes. We have launched multiple initiatives for the care of destitute cows and for empowering farmers through a cow-based economy.”

He also mentioned the Govardhan Yojana, which promotes the use of cow dung for producing bio-compost and ethanol, ensuring that farmers derive economic value from traditional practices.

“Through the Govardhan Yojana, cow dung is being transformed into wealth. It is an example of how devotion, environment and economy can move hand in hand,” he remarked.

Later in the day, the CM held a Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple premises, where he listened to the grievances of over 200 people and directed officials to ensure prompt and transparent resolution of all complaints.

The issues raised included disputes related to illegal land occupation, housing schemes and property rights. The CM instructed officials to resolve all cases within a fixed timeframe.

“No one will be allowed to exploit or occupy land belonging to the underprivileged. Such acts must be dealt with firmly,” the CM asserted

On Tuesday evening, Adityanath participated in a special programme, ‘Ek Diya Shaheedon Ke Naam’ at the Gorakhnath Temple. At the sacred Bhim Sarovar, he lit a ceremonial lamp in honour of the nation’s bravehearts.

He said: “Lighting a lamp for our martyrs is not merely a ritual; it is a symbol of eternal gratitude and respect. Every flame represents the courage and sacrifice of those who laid down their lives for the nation.”