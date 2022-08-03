Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Government school principal in Firozabad suspended for siphoning off 11 cr of MDM scheme

Government school principal in Firozabad suspended for siphoning off 11 cr of MDM scheme

Published on Aug 03, 2022 10:14 PM IST
The principal of a primary school in Jajupur at Tundla of Firozabad used fake documents to register an NGO and with the help of officials and staff of his department and banks and siphoned off 11.46 crore of the midday meal (MDM) scheme
The vigilance department had booked principal Chandrakant Sharma on July 27 for allegedly siphoning off 11.46 crore of midday meal (MDM) scheme. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

A principal of a government-run primary school in Firozabad, who was booked by the vigilance department on July 27 for allegedly siphoning off 11.46 crore of midday meal scheme, was suspended by the basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) on Wednesday.

“A case was registered by vigilance department against Chandrakant Sharma working as principal at a primary school in Jajupur at Tundla of Firozabad. As soon as we came to know about the case we suspended Sharma with immediate effect,” said basic shiksha adhikari (BSA), Firozabad, Anjali Agrawal.

Agarwal said further action will be taken after any enquiry report is received in this regard.

SP (vigilance) Alok Sharma said a case was lodged against the principal along with a few other employees of the basic education department and banks at the Vigilance Police Station in Agra on July 27.

“The principal used fake documents to register an NGO and with the help of officials and staff of his department and banks and siphoned off 11.46 crore of the midday meal scheme,” the SP vigilance said.

He added Chandrakant Sharma misappropriated the money through ‘Saraswat Awasiya Shiksha Sewa Samiti’, an NGO registered in Shikohabad in Firozabad in 2007 at the office of deputy registrar of Firms, Societies and Chits in Agra while using fake ration cards and ID cards.

A resident of Shikohabad in Firozabad district, Chandrakant Sharma allegedly made his father the president of the NGO, his mother the manager and secretary, and his wife a treasurer and later declared the death of some members of the NGO, including that of his mother, even though she was alive, the official said.

Thereafter Chandrakant made his wife the manager and secretary and himself took the responsibility of treasurer using a fake name Sunil Sharma and took contract for distribution of midday meal in basic education department schools of Firozabad.

The accused then transferred an amount of 11,46,48,500 from the bank account of his NGO into the bank accounts of his wife and children in Agra banks.

