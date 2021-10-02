Governor, chief minister visit Gandhi Ashram in Lucknow to promote khadi

Governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior leaders visited Gandhi Ashram centre in Lucknow to promote the use of khadi among the people on Mahatma Gandhi’s 152nd birth anniversary on Saturday.

For its part, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a cleanliness-cum- khadi promotion campaign on the occasion.

The chief minister, his ministers, party leaders garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and also made purchases at the Gandhi Ashram in Lucknow.

The governor, the chief minister and BJP leaders also spun khadi on the occasion and listened to bhajans (devotional songs) that the Mahatma loved.

The others who visited the Gandhi Ashram centre included ministers Swami Prasad Maurya, Brijesh Pathak, Sidharth Nath Singh, party leaders Swatantra Dev Singh and senior bureaucrats Awanish Awasthi and Navneet Sehgal.

Khadi was popularised by Mahatma Gandhi and Gandhi Ashrams were set up in his memory to promote the use of khadi and other indigenous products.

The cleanliness-cum-khadi promotion campaign started on Saturday as part of the 20-day sewa aur samarpan abhiyan that started on September 17, Modi’s 71st birthday.

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal launched the cleanliness campaign.

“Party leaders would also undertake cleanliness of ponds, lakes and other water bodies. The party is also running awareness campaigns to mobilise public opinion against the use of polythene,” BJP leaders said.

To promote local products, the BJP has also decided to launch “vocal for local” campaign.