Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Governor, chief minister visit Gandhi Ashram in Lucknow to promote khadi
lucknow news

Governor, chief minister visit Gandhi Ashram in Lucknow to promote khadi

Published on Oct 02, 2021 08:31 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the Gandhi Ashram in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow:

Governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior leaders visited Gandhi Ashram centre in Lucknow to promote the use of khadi among the people on Mahatma Gandhi’s 152nd birth anniversary on Saturday.

For its part, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a cleanliness-cum- khadi promotion campaign on the occasion.

The chief minister, his ministers, party leaders garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and also made purchases at the Gandhi Ashram in Lucknow.

The governor, the chief minister and BJP leaders also spun khadi on the occasion and listened to bhajans (devotional songs) that the Mahatma loved.

The others who visited the Gandhi Ashram centre included ministers Swami Prasad Maurya, Brijesh Pathak, Sidharth Nath Singh, party leaders Swatantra Dev Singh and senior bureaucrats Awanish Awasthi and Navneet Sehgal.

Khadi was popularised by Mahatma Gandhi and Gandhi Ashrams were set up in his memory to promote the use of khadi and other indigenous products.

RELATED STORIES

The cleanliness-cum-khadi promotion campaign started on Saturday as part of the 20-day sewa aur samarpan abhiyan that started on September 17, Modi’s 71st birthday.

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal launched the cleanliness campaign.

“Party leaders would also undertake cleanliness of ponds, lakes and other water bodies. The party is also running awareness campaigns to mobilise public opinion against the use of polythene,” BJP leaders said.

To promote local products, the BJP has also decided to launch “vocal for local” campaign.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Yogi’s advice to cops: Present correct facts to avoid media trial

Waive fee of one sister if two sisters studying in same school: Yogi Adityanath

UP ATS arrests man from Kanpur in religious conversion racket

Video of girl dancing inside Bada Imambada sparks controversy
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP