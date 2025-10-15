Governor highlight women empowerment, responsible tech use at Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University convocation

Governor Anandiben Patel emphasised that both male and female students must continue learning and advancing while using technology responsibly, particularly Artificial Intelligence, during the 10th convocation of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University on Tuesday. Filmmaker Muzaffar Ali was the chief guest during the ceremony. Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University convocation ceremony underway, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

A total of 146 medals were awarded to the merit holders, including the prominent Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Gold medal, the Chancellor’s medal, and the Vice Chancellor’s medal.

During the ceremony, Patel also underlined the need for women empowerment. “Back in the days women faced many barriers to education, but today they are excelling in every field. It is essential.for parents to understand their child’s aspirations. The true goal of education is to nurture aware, responsible, and patriotic citizens,” said Patel.

She further emphasised that students must maintain at least 75% attendance to be eligible for examinations.

Meanwhile, the top medalists at the convocation ceremony emphasised that consistency, patience, and attentive focus on classroom lessons are key qualities for achieving success.

Rehmana, a BA Urdu student shared that her mother is a homemaker and her father is a fashion designer. “My family and I have always spoken Urdu at home, which sparked my interest in the language. I believe my consistent efforts in studies helped me excel. I aspire to pursue a PhD in Urdu,” said Rehmana, who was elated to receive the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Gold medal.

The Chancellor’s medal was awarded to Dharmesh Yadav, a BSc Chemistry student. “My teachers supported me immensely. Their classroom guidance helped me excel academically, enabling me to secure one of the university’s three prestigious medals. I am now pursuing a master’s in microbiology and aspire to become a professor,” said Yadav, whose father is a farmer and mother a homemaker.

Apoorv Dwivedi, a BTech Civil Engineering student and recipient of the Vice Chancellor’s medal attributed his success to his daily self-study sessions. “My father, a teacher, has been a major inspiration. He encouraged me to pursue my passion for engineering. I am now pursuing an M.Tech at IIT Dhanbad,” said Dwivedi, who aspires to become an entrepreneur.

State higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay, minister of state higher education Rajni Tiwari and vice-chancellor Prof Ajay Taneja were present on the occasion.

Students from the Allu Nagar Diguria Primary School performed a cultural presentation on environmental awareness on the occasion.