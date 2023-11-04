Govt moves to vacate Azam Khan’s office, school in Rampur after cabinet nod

The Rampur district administration has initiated the process to vacate the office of Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and a school run by Khan-linked Maulana Mohammad Jauhar Trust in Rampur. Notices were issued to this effect.

The school in question (Gaurav Sharma/Hindustan)

The move came after the state cabinet, earlier this week, cleared a proposal to take back the building and land of Murtaza Higher Secondary School, given on lease by the secondary education department to the Trust in 2002 at an annual rent of ₹100, for violation of the lease agreements.

After the district magistrate’s office received the orders on Thursday, a five-member committee was formed, and the Trust was asked to vacate the building within seven days. According to officials, over 1,400 students of the school will be shifted to other institutions. Azam Khan’s office is also said to be located on the premises.

In the letter to the district magistrate, additional chief secretary Deepak Kumar said that the state government had decided to take over the Murtaza Higher Secondary School (situated in an area of 4,181 square feet).

“The old Murtaza School has a building on Topkhana Road in Rampur. The ownership of this land will be transferred back to the Secondary Education Department by the state government,” district officials were quoted as saying by a news agency.

According to the officials, rather than following the prescribed procedure of leasing it at an annual premium of ₹100, as stipulated by the Government Grant Act, the then government decided to lease it out to the Trust for the same 30-year period, but at an annual rent of ₹100. (With agency inputs)

