Govt takes full responsibility for securing children’s future: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated Atal Residential School in Bareilly’s Nawabganj, built at a cost of ₹73.25 crore. Addressing parents, he assured them that their children, having passed the entrance exam and secured admission, are now in good hands. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

“There is no need to check on them daily. The government takes full responsibility for their education, well-being, and future,” Yogi said. During the event, he also distributed school bags to primary and upper primary students.

Speaking to the students, the CM said: “There is no substitute for dedication. Follow the school’s schedule, study on time, play and eat properly. Stay focused and avoid distractions.”

Yogi also inspected the facilities at the school and instructed officials to ensure seamless operations. He interacted with students from various districts of Bareilly division, inquiring about their accommodation and meals.

Yogi distributed chocolates and school bags to the children, while students captured the moment with selfies.

Addressing the public, the CM expressed his delight at inaugurating the Atal Residential School in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s centenary year. He highlighted that by December 25, 2025, when Atal Ji’s 100th birth anniversary will be commemorated, this grand institution will stand as a lasting tribute to his legacy.

During the visit, the CM also planted a Rudraksha tree on Vidya Sahay campus, symbolising the growth and prosperity of education in the region. “Education is essential for empowering a nation, civilising society and instilling values in children,” Yogi said.

He praised the school as a model of education, describing it as an integrated campus, offering students and teachers accommodation, nutritious food, a library, sports facilities, a stadium, indoor games, and skill development programmes.

“This school ensures that students receive a well-rounded education and the staff undergoes regular training to improve teaching methods,” the CM added.

Curriculum designed to make learning easier

He said the curriculum is designed to make learning easier and help children excel in their chosen fields, contributing to the nation’s development. The CM also recognised the school as a reflection of PM Narendra Modi’s vision.

“The money from the cess paid by building and other construction (BoC) workers is now being used for the operation of this school, benefiting the children of registered workers and orphans from the Covid pandemic,” Yogi said.

The school has given admission to children from underprivileged backgrounds, providing them with a high-quality CBSE education. The CM recalled that in September 2023, PM Modi inaugurated 16 Atal Residential Schools, and Bareilly’s school is the 17th in the series.

“Previously, children from Bareilly studied in Lucknow and children from Moradabad attended school in Bulandshahr. But starting April 15, these children will be moved to this grand campus for the new academic session,” he added.

The CM also paid tribute to the vision of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, stating, “Atal Ji realised the concept of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s Antyodaya. With this school, we are honouring his legacy during his centenary year.”

He expressed confidence that the school would play a key role in nation-building and Bareilly would benefit immensely from this development.