Sat, Nov 29, 2025
Govt will bear treatment expenses of those in need: UP CM

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Updated on: Nov 29, 2025 08:58 pm IST

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath assured citizens that the government will cover medical expenses, urging them to seek treatment without financial worry.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday assured people seeking medical assistance that they should undergo treatment without worrying about the expenses as the government will provide them full support.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)
“Get treatment at advanced hospitals without any fear. The government will arrange the entire cost of treatment. No one should hesitate from seeking medical care due to financial issues,” he said during the Janata Darshan event held at the Gorakhnath temple complex.

Yogi met around 200 people during the event at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan auditorium and directed officials to ensure prompt, effective, and satisfactory resolution of all grievances. He personally handed over complaint applications to the concerned officers, instructing them to act with sensitivity and responsibility.

The CM emphasised strict action against land grabbing and any form of bullying, directing officials to address such cases immediately. In matters of family disputes, he advised that both parties be brought together for a dialogue to reach an amicable solution. He also instructed officials to ensure that any eligible beneficiary who has been deprived of welfare schemes should receive the benefits without delay.

Reassuring a young woman seeking help for her mother’s treatment, he said, “Do not worry. Get the treatment done. The government will make all necessary financial arrangements. He directed officials to immediately process medical estimates and send them to the government so that eligible people can receive timely support from the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund.

