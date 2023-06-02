‘Govt’s achievements strengthened people’s faith in Narendra Modi’

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari said here on Thursday that earlier fear was created among people about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now the opposition parties were trying to divert the attention of the people from the achievements of the NDA government under Modi.

JP leder Manoj Tiwari and union minister Kaushal Kishor at the press conference. (HT)

Addressing a press conference, he said the achievements during 9 years of Modi government at the centre had strengthened the faith of the people in Narendra Modi, despite the opposition tirade.

The central government launched welfare schemes for all the communities and classes. There was no discrimination against any one on the basis of caste or community. Earlier, crime made headlines but today development projects launched by the BJP government hit the spotlight, he said.

Rule of law had been established and UP was moving fast on the path of development. BJP leaders and workers should create awareness among the people about the Namo App, he said.

Uttar Pradesh parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna said the achievements of the Modi government had changed the thinking of the people. The living standard of the common people had improved and the poor and unprivileged community had first right on the resources of the country, he said.

Rahul targeted

Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday targeted senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for speaking against India on foreign land and spoiling its image.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi builds the country’s image abroad. Rahul Gandhi speaks against India on foreign land and spoils it,” said Kishore and Tiwari .

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to work as the Pradhan Sevak of the country when he assumed office. All the ministers and the MPs have worked with the same objective for the poor,” said Tiwari. “Kisan Path will be operational in 2024. Brahmos Missiles will be manufactured in Sarojini Nagar area of Lucknow soon and India will be top developed country by 2047... Whatever the double engine government (BJP governments at the Centre and in UP) have done is a matter of pride,” he said.

Tiwari also gave details about the houses given to the poor under PM Avas Yojana, Ujjwala scheme for gas connections and the amount disbursed to the farmers under the Kisan Samman Nidhi.

