Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday slammed the BJP government over the commercial cylinder price rise. “By driving up inflation through the LPG price hike, the BJP seeks to generate profits for its own allies. The cost of food and daily essentials is set to rise,” he alleged at a press conference at the SP headquarters in Lucknow.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

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The price of commercial LPG was hiked by ₹993 per 19-kg cylinder on Friday, marking the third straight monthly increase due to rising global energy prices linked to the West Asia conflict.

Yadav further alleged that the BJP government has failed on multiple fronts, leaving the public reeling under the twin burdens of inflation and unemployment. “With no substantive achievements to showcase, the government has resorted to ‘diversionary tactics,’ including linking the women’s reservation law with delimitation exercises,” the SP chief alleged.

On the women’s quota bill, he alleged: “The government has ulterior motives and is behaving in an anti-constitutional manner by questioning or delaying its effective implementation. The BJP does not wish to genuinely grant reservation to the women of the country. Under a calculated strategy, it is conspiring to malign the opposition,” he alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} The SP chief also criticised the timing of parliamentary session to introduce amendments related to women’s reservation and delimitation, alleging that it was deliberately done during state assembly elections to keep opposition leaders away from campaigning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SP chief also criticised the timing of parliamentary session to introduce amendments related to women’s reservation and delimitation, alleging that it was deliberately done during state assembly elections to keep opposition leaders away from campaigning. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Buddha Purnima observed at SP headquarters {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Buddha Purnima observed at SP headquarters {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An event was organised at the Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Buddhist religious leaders from all UP districts as well as from other states participated in the programme. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav assured the Buddhist monks that under a Samajwadi government, special schemes would be introduced for the development of Lumbini, Sarnath and Kushinagar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An event was organised at the Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Buddhist religious leaders from all UP districts as well as from other states participated in the programme. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav assured the Buddhist monks that under a Samajwadi government, special schemes would be introduced for the development of Lumbini, Sarnath and Kushinagar. {{/usCountry}}

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