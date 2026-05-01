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Govt’s allies will profit from commercial LPG price hike: Akhilesh

Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP for rising LPG prices and alleged it profits at the public's expense, while also questioning its women's reservation motives.

Updated on: May 01, 2026 09:33 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday slammed the BJP government over the commercial cylinder price rise. “By driving up inflation through the LPG price hike, the BJP seeks to generate profits for its own allies. The cost of food and daily essentials is set to rise,” he alleged at a press conference at the SP headquarters in Lucknow.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

The price of commercial LPG was hiked by 993 per 19-kg cylinder on Friday, marking the third straight monthly increase due to rising global energy prices linked to the West Asia conflict.

Yadav further alleged that the BJP government has failed on multiple fronts, leaving the public reeling under the twin burdens of inflation and unemployment. “With no substantive achievements to showcase, the government has resorted to ‘diversionary tactics,’ including linking the women’s reservation law with delimitation exercises,” the SP chief alleged.

On the women’s quota bill, he alleged: “The government has ulterior motives and is behaving in an anti-constitutional manner by questioning or delaying its effective implementation. The BJP does not wish to genuinely grant reservation to the women of the country. Under a calculated strategy, it is conspiring to malign the opposition,” he alleged.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Govt’s allies will profit from commercial LPG price hike: Akhilesh
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Govt’s allies will profit from commercial LPG price hike: Akhilesh
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