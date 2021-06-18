Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Govts should prepare in advance for possible 3rd wave of Covid-19: Mayawati
lucknow news

Govts should prepare in advance for possible 3rd wave of Covid-19: Mayawati

"Public participation in the coronavirus vaccination can be ensured only when the vaccine is available easily to everyone everywhere. Like the second wave of the coronavirus, preparations should completed at every level, especially in the rural areas, to save people from a possible third wave," she said in a tweet in Hindi.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Mayawati said it was necessary for the governments in the country to work sincerely towards bringing normal life and the economy back on track.(PTI file photo)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday asked the governments to make preparations in advance, especially in rural areas, to effectively deal with a possible third wave of Covid-19.

"Public participation in the coronavirus vaccination can be ensured only when the vaccine is available easily to everyone everywhere. Like the second wave of the coronavirus, preparations should completed at every level, especially in the rural areas, to save people from a possible third wave," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"This is the demand of the BSP from all state governments," Mayawati added.

In a related tweet, the BSP supremo said it was necessary for the governments in the country to work sincerely towards bringing normal life and the economy back on track.

It is necessary to solve the public problems arising out of Covid-19 or else the country's self-reliance will be at risk, and then people will have to face bad days, she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people

Dog scared of vacuum cleaner warns netizens about ‘monster’ in adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP