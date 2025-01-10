Graft galore in UP govt: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that corruption was at its peak with loot at every level in Uttar Pradesh. “Loot of the budget is going on in every scheme. Everyone in the government from top to bottom is involved in this loot,” he alleged in a statement. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“Be it hospitals and medicines in the health department or the plan to deliver water to every house in Jal Jeevan Mission, be it construction work or road and expressway schemes, there is huge corruption everywhere. Every day new revelations are being made about the corruption in the BJP government. The entire government is immersed in corruption,” Yadav further alleged.

“Gorakhpur Link Expressway is the most expensive link expressway in the country in terms of per kilometre cost. It was to be completed in 2022 but has not been completed yet. The cost of the said expressway has increased manifold. This government is engaged in looting the public money on a large scale,” he alleged.