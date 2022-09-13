Gratitude to ancestors essential part of Sanatana tradition: U.P. CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that a sense of gratitude and respect to ancestors is our heritage and essential part of Sanātana Dharma that inspires us to move forward.

Speaking on the concluding day of the weeklong programme marking the 53rd death anniversary of Mahant Digvijaynath at the conference hall of the Gorakhnath temple on Tuesday, the CM said all seers associated with “Gorakshpeeth” had dedicated themselves to public welfare by contributing to the fields of education, health and service. As per the CM, in 1857, Mahant Gopalnath was arrested by the British as he had given shelter to freedom fighters.

“A country can rise only when its citizens are respectful towards its traditions and take pride in them,” he said. Yogi also stressed the need to make the youth aware of the country’s rich heritage. He said there was a need to restore Indian Vedic tradition.

The CM said the national education policy 2020 will make the youth technologically advanced along with imparting theoretical and practical knowledge to them. Underscoring the importance of Yoga, the chief minister said the entire world recognised its potential during the pandemic.

‘Ram Katha teaches us optimism’

On the final day of the Shree Ram Katha Gyan Yajna marking the 53rd death anniversary of Mahant Digvijaynath and eighth death anniversary of Mahant Avaidyanath, the chief minister said Lord Ram motivates people to tread the path of truth.

“Lord Ram inspires us to be positive, seek the truth and fight the most difficult situations. All of us should take a lesson of optimism from Ram Katha,” he added. “The grand Ram temple currently under construction at Ayodhya is connected with the faith of the entire country,” the CM said.