Ground-breaking ceremony: Business jets and business heads at CCSI Airport

The Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport handled the arrival of nine business jets on Friday. Special arrangements were made for the movement of VIPs who had come to attend the ground-breaking ceremony.

Among the top industrialists of the country, present in Lucknow on Friday, were Yusuf Ali of Lulu Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Gautam Adani, Anish Shah, MD and CEO of Mahindra Group, Ravi Jaipuria, Dhanraj Nathwani, director, Reliance Energy, Nidhipati Singhania of JK Group, Niranjan Hiranandani of Hiranandani group, Dr Naresh Trehan of Medanta Group, all arrived in special flights. They were escorted by the airport staff from aircraft to their car waiting outside the terminal.

A CCSI Airport spokesperson said, “Over 50 business heads travelled through the Lucknow Airport on Friday. We ensured smooth arrival and departure of the dignitaries by providing them a safe corridor in coordination with the airport staff, CISF, UP Police and officials from the state government.”

“The airport handled movements of nine chartered aircraft. We had allocated parking number 1 and 2 to accommodate the business jets,” he added.

Many dignitaries travelled by scheduled flights. CCSI Airport ensured that the passengers travelling through scheduled flights were not inconvenienced, he said.

Best of healthcare will be brought to U.P.: Dr Naresh Trehan

Famous cardiologist and chairman cum managing director of Medanta, Dr Naresh Trehan, said his group has decided to invest ₹1,000 crore for a state-of-the-art hospital in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

This will be followed by similar hospitals in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gorakhpur, from where chief minister Yogi Adityanath is a lawmaker and Prayagraj, Dr Trehan said after the ground-breaking 3.0 ceremony in Lucknow, which was attended by top industry captains.

“I studied at the Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University and so we have an emotional attachment with the state. That is why we want to bring the best of global healthcare to the state,” he added while pointing out that the announcement about his group’s plan to invest ₹1,000 crore for a state-of-the-art hospital in Noida was made at the ground-breaking.

Youth will develop with state’s progress: Keshav Prasad Maurya, U.P. Dy CM

“As Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji rightly pointed out, the investment of ₹80,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh will usher in large scale employment opportunities. These investments also show confidence in the growth story of India as well as that of Uttar Pradesh. The country’s younger generation will develop as a result of all of this,” said Keshav Prasad Maurya, deputy chief minister.

Intent clear to make U.P. no. 1 state: Jitin Prasada, U.P. PWD minister

The state’s public works department minister Jitin Prasada described the ground-breaking 3.0, held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘historic.’

“The PM’s arrival in Lucknow and his address at the ground-breaking about the youth of this country reaping the benefits of the ₹80,000 crore commitments that have been made by top industrialists is not a small thing. It shows the intent of our top leadership to make U.P. country’s number one state,” Prasada said.

“And, the ₹80,000 crore is not just about MoUs being signed. These are actual commitments. Work on some of them has also begun, and hence, I believe this is a historic moment for the state,” he said.

