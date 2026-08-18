Growing mafia culture biggest threat to UP’s youth: Adityanath

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday warned that the growing mafia culture and mindset across any field posed one of the biggest threats to the youth of Uttar Pradesh and said his government was taking strict action against mafia operating in the fields of education, examinations, drugs and sports, including confiscating their properties.

The chief minister said protecting the younger generation required strengthening the sports culture being promoted by the “double-engine” government. (File Photo)

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“Whether it is education mafia, professional mafia, sports mafia or drug mafia, if this tendency grows, the youth will suffer the most,” he said addressing the closing ceremony of a two-day state-level senior prize-money men’s wrestling championship at the Gorakhnath Temple on Nag Panchami.

The CM said protecting the younger generation required strengthening the sports culture being promoted by the “double-engine” government. He said the government was developing a comprehensive sports ecosystem across the state, including playgrounds in every village, open gyms, mini-stadiums in every development block, stadiums in every district and sports colleges at the divisional level.

Targeting previous governments, Adityanath alleged that sports and youth welfare had never been their priority.

“Those who are shouting about the youth today did nothing for them when they were in power. They only want to misuse the youth. When they had the opportunity to govern, they put everything in the grip of mafia,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister warned that anyone who endangered the future of young people, including education and examination mafia, would face strict action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister warned that anyone who endangered the future of young people, including education and examination mafia, would face strict action. {{/usCountry}}

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Urging the youth to stay away from drugs, Adityanath said the drug mafia was attempting to weaken the younger generation.

“The drug mafia wants to swallow the younger generation and make India hollow. Every aware citizen and patriot must be prepared to fight against it,” he said.

He also cautioned young people against excessive smartphone use, describing it as another form of addiction. He encouraged them to devote more time to physical activities and sports.

“If you can save five to six hours from smartphone use and devote even one hour to your body, you will become healthy. A healthy body leads to a healthy mind,” he said.

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Adityanath said the government has planned to expand its ‘’Abhyudaya’ coaching programme to colleges and universities, both physically and virtually, to help students prepare for competitive examinations.

The government would also establish an employment zone in every district, where young people could access skill training and employment opportunities under one roof, he added.

The CM said these initiatives were part of the government’s broader efforts to empower the youth through education, employment, sports and skill development.