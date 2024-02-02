 Growth-centric, futuristic: Industries hail Union Budget - Hindustan Times
Growth-centric, futuristic: Industries hail Union Budget

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 02, 2024 06:50 AM IST

The industrial bodies have hailed the Union Budget as progressive with a long-term vision for India, focusing on infrastructure, youth, agriculture and women

Discussion on Union Budget 2024 organised by FICCI in Lucknow on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/ht)
“The Union Budget’s emphasis on the expansion and strengthening of the electric vehicle ecosystem is noteworthy,” said Akash Goenka, chairman, CII Uttar Pradesh.

“Support for both manufacturing and charging infrastructure indicates a recognition of the pivotal role electric vehicles play in achieving sustainable and eco-friendly transportation. This focus reinforces the transition towards a greener economy,” Goenka added.

According to Manoj Gupta, chairman, FICCI, Uttar Pradesh chapter, the interim Budget is a gateway to ‘Viksit Bharat’.

“The interim Budget recognises innovation as a key driver for growth through introduction of a significant corpus of 1 lakh crore for offering fifty-year interest free loan to scale up R&D in sunrise domains,” said Gupta.

“The fiscal performance bodes well for country’s macroeconomic stability and investor confidence,” he added.

National president of the Indian Industries Association (IIA) Neeraj Singhal stated that government’s focus on railways, energy, airports, housing, tourism, food processing and green energy in the Union Budget will reduce unemployment in the country and new opportunities will be created for the MSMEs (Micro Small and Medium Enterprises).

