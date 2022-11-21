Gujarat was in grip of communal violence, curfews under Congress rule: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday hit out at the Congress while addressing public meetings for the Gujarat assembly polls.

There is difference between what the Congress says and does whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi does what he says, he said.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, both (senior Congress leaders) Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were missing but the BJP government worked to protect the lives and livelihood of people, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said the party’s commitment toward the country and its people could be gauged from the fact that during Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leaders pretended to play the national song but played a film song on the dais.

He was addressing public meetings in the tribal dominated Sankheda assembly constituency in Chota Udaipur district and Mahmedabad assembly constituency in Kheda district on Monday.

Yogi Adityanath said under the BJP government, the country had witnessed the emergence of a new Gujarat.

The state that was engulfed in communal violence, curfew, lawlessness and anarchy under the Congress government is now moving fast on the path of development under the BJP government. Gujarat has given the model of development and social welfare to the country, he said.

Continuing his attack on the Congress, Yogi Adityanath asked the people whether the party had the guts to remove Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir or pave the way for construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

The Congress did not give respect to Sardar Patel and Bhim Rao Ambedkar whereas the BJP government has constructed the Statue of Unity to commemorate the contribution of Patel in nation-building as well as the panch-teertha associated with Ambedkar, he said.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has emerged as the fifth biggest economy in the world, replacing United Kingdom.

“It’s an example of financial management under Prime Minister Modi. There should not be any doubt that India will become an economic superpower. India is moving ahead in all the sectors. Everyone is getting benefit of all the government schemes. We will work for the development of all but there will be no appeasement,” he said.

“During elections, various political parties make promises to get votes but the party that stands with you during the crisis is the real well-wisher,” he said.

The chief minister said, “During Covid-19 pandemic you have seen that free test, treatment, vaccine and free ration was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If the Congress government had been in power, it would have embezzled the vaccine and ration fund. The poor people would have been exploited and dumped.”

“Under the BJP government, poor people have been allotted house, tap water supply, ration and benefit of the various welfare schemes. The widow pension, old age pension and handicap pension are being given without any discrimination. Droupadi Murmu, who comes from a tribal community is the President, the highest Constitutional post in the country. A university is being established in Gujarat the name of Birsa Munda,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath said: “I salute the land of Gujarat, which gave Lord Krishna who came from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, an opportunity to serve mankind in Dwarka by making him Dwarkadheesh. Gujarat gave us Mahatma Gandhi who led India’s freedom struggle, Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who united 563 princely states and PM Modi, who has given prestige to India, globally and has ensured security and well-being of people.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has respected the faith of the country and it was because of his leadership that a grand Ram temple was being built in Ayodhya while the Kashi Vishwanath, Kedarnath, Badrinath and Ujjain Mahakal and Somnath temples have been renovated, none of which could have taken place during the Congress government,” he said.

“Today, the schedule tribe students are getting hostel facilities and scholarship under the BJP government. The double engine government led by Narendra Modi at the Centre and Bhupendra Patel government in Gujarat will pave the way for development like bullet train in Gujarat. The development of the state will become a foundation for the livelihood of the people,” Yogi Adityanath said.

