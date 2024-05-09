Gusty winds, rain in Lucknow this weekend: Met

Strong winds and isolated rain can be expected in Lucknow over the weekend, said the Indian Meteorological Department in its weather forecast on Thursday. Though the previous prediction of isolated rain turned out to be merely a drizzle, lower temperatures and wind speeds this time hold more promise. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Temperatures in Lucknow will remain between 24.7 degrees (minimum) and 37.4 degrees Celsius (maximum), a welcome respite from the 45 degrees Lucknow was experiencing earlier in the week. Rain probability will extend into next week, till Monday (May 13). Tuesday (May 14) onwards, the weather is likely to return to warm and dry.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Over the next few days, the Met Department has also issued a yellow alert for both East and West UP, to be mindful of strong winds, hitting 30 or 50 km/hour.

According to the Met Department in-charge here, Mohd Danish, Easterly winds sweeping through the state, carrying moisture and humidity with it are responsible for the weather pattern.

He said that the Northern part of UP in the Terai belt will experience the highest rainfall starting from Friday, followed by Lucknow on Saturday. “The rain and strong winds will continue across the state over the next three to four days.” Danish said that after Saturday, slight isolated rainfall will continue in different parts of the state.