Gyanvapi issue: Court defers judgment on maintainability of suit seeking possession of premises for ‘Shivling’ worship

A Varanasi fast track court on Monday deferred its judgment on the maintainability of the Adi Visheshwar Virajman case in which the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh (VVSS) has sought possession of the Gyanvapi premises here in order to worship the “Shivling-like structure” found there during a court-mandated survey in May.

The Varanasi fast track court fixed November 17 for the next hearing, the lawyers familiar with the case said.

The Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh has also sought a ban on the entry of Muslims into the Gyanvapi complex premises.

On October 27, the fast track court of civil judge (senior division) Mahendra Pandey had reserved the judgment and fixed November 8 for the next hearing.

As the judge was on leave on November 8, the matter was posted for November 14.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) that looks after the Gyanvapi mosque had challenged the maintainability of the suit.

The AIMC counsel had also stated that Gyanvapi Masjid was registered as a waqf property and, therefore, the civil court had no jurisdiction to hear the case. Only the waqf tribunal had the authority to hear the matter, the AIMC counsel said.

Mirazuddin Siddiqui, a counsel for AIMC, said they also submitted proof of the Gyanvapi mosque being a Waqf Board registered property in the court.

There are seven cases related to the Gyanvapi mosque, including the Shringar-Gauri Gyanvapi case, that are pending in courts.