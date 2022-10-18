Gyanvapi mosque case: HC grants 10 more days to ASI to file counter affidavit

The Allahabad high court on Tuesday granted 10 more days to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) as a last opportunity to file a counter affidavit in the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque case.

The permission was granted subject to a payment of ₹10,000 in the Legal Services Committee, Allahabad. The amount would have to be deposited on or before the next date of listing – October 31.

On September 28, the high court had extended the interim stay till October 31 on a Varanasi court order directing ASI to conduct a survey at the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The petitioner, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid that manages the Gyanvapi mosque, had filed a plea challenging the maintainability of an original suit filed in 1991 in the Varanasi district court.

The original suit had sought restoration of the ancient Kashi Vishwanath temple at the site where the Gyanvapi Mosque currently stands. The petitioners had said the mosque was a part of the temple.

Earlier, Justice Padia had directed ASI director-general to file his personal affidavit in the case within 10 days as the counter affidavit filed by ASI was “very sketchy” and the matter was of “national importance”.

On Wednesday, the HC will hear a petition of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that manages the mosque, challenging the Varanasi district court's September 12 order rejecting its application against the maintainability of a plea seeking daily worship of Hindu deities.

The mosque committee's plea had cited the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, to make its case.

The district court said the Act does not apply in this case as the devotees are seeking permission for daily worship of the idols they say are already installed there.

The mosque committee has now filed a revision petition in the high court against the district court order.

