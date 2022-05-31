Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gyanvapi mosque: Hindu petitioners to surrender leaked survey clip to court

Gyanvapi mosque case: Advocate Shivam Gaur, appearing for one of the petitioners, said an application was moved in the Varanasi district court seeking CBI probe into the leakage of the sealed documents.
Women showing sealed envelop carrying footage and photographs of survey carried out inside the Gyanvapi mosque. (HT Photo)
Updated on May 31, 2022 01:12 PM IST
Reported by Sudhir Kumar | Written by Sohini Goswami

Four Hindu women petitioners in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi Mosque case will surrender before the court on Tuesday leaked video footage and photographs of the survey conducted inside the masjid.  

Videos and photographs of the court-appointed survey were leaked on Monday soon after the district court gave copies of the footage in a sealed packet to four of the five Hindu women petitioners after they gave an affidavit to not make the content received in the Compact Disks (CDs) public. Soon after, the footage was aired on some television channels and circulated on social media.

The women are seeking worshipping rights inside the mosque claiming the presence of a Shivling on the premises. 

Advocate Shivam Gaur, appearing for petitioner Rakhi Singh, said an application was moved in the Varanasi district court seeking CBI probe into the leakage of the sealed documents. 

“I moved an application in the district court, seeking CBI probe in leak of video footage of the Gyanvapi survey report. The court fixed July 4 as date of hearing,” Gaur said.

