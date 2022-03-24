‘Haal Chaal Dasta’ of Prayagraj police to call on citizens for feedback on law and order

In a bid to control crime, ‘Haal Chaal Dasta’ (welfare check squad) of Prayagraj police will call on traders, public representatives, local elders, village watchmen and even media persons on different days of the week to get feedback regarding law-and-order issues. Police will also inquire about the wellbeing of victims of crimes against women as a part of the initiative “Samvad se samadhan ki oor”.

The cell was constituted by SSP Ajay Kumar before Uttar Pradesh assembly polls to regularly take inputs from residents of different localities, villages and curb rumours. The team of 65 women cops deputed at the cell have been hand-picked for their good communication and soft skills. SSP himself interviewed the cops before deploying them for the work.

The cell members will now regularly call citizens to get feedback. After a meeting with the “Haal Chaal Dasta” members on Wednesday, senior police officials issued instructions to call citizens from different walks of life on deputed days. The cell members will not only inquire about citizen wellbeing but will also take information about any illegal activities going on in their area or if any anti-social element is active. Appropriate action will be taken on the feedback while maintaining secrecy about the person giving the information.

Cell members will also make calls every day to the victims of crimes against women and prominent citizens to inquire about their wellbeing and learn about their problems.

On Monday, calls will be made to bank officials, jewellers and petrol pump owners, while media persons will be called on Tuesday. Calls will be made to traders and industrialists on Wednesday, while public representatives will be called on Thursday. Village watchmen and cops will get a call on Friday. Lawyers will be contacted on Saturday, while senior citizens and police pensioners will be called on Sundays, the police said.

SSP Ajay Kumar said police is maintaining better communication with people across the district. To bridge the communication gap, a team of cops, who have distinguished communication and soft skills, has been formed. They have command over language and communication and are not short-tempered. Moreover, they have good analytical abilities to understand different situations and information received.

It is worth mentioning that as per earlier instructions, all SHOs, sub-inspectors and beat constables have prepared a list of local elders, prominent citizens and social persons under their jurisdictions and have noted the details in the register. “Haal Chaal Dasta” will use these lists to take feedback and learn about the problems of people.