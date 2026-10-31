Halloween 2026: Lucknow’s in for a wicked treat with spooky parties, themed menus

The stage is set for Halloween festivities across the globe, and Lucknow is also not far behind with spooky parties, horror decor, DJ bashes, curated menus and offers. Chefs, hotels and lounges have planned their bashes for October 31, which will be stretched till Sunday at some places. We look at the bashes and offers being planned for Lucknowites. Lucknow is set to witness several Helloween bashes

Stay for the Frights! TGI Friday’s is throwing a bash, on the theme ‘Bite into Halloween,’ (on till Sunday). “We are offering interesting dishes like the Boo-tiful Cheeseburger and Sesame Jack O’Lantern Burger, along with desserts such as Ghostmellow Madness and Spooky Graveyard Plate, and drinks like The Cursed Duck, Candle Cauldron, and Fresh Blood ‘Rita. There is a take-home 20% off coupon—your excuse to do Friday’s all over again,” says director Meetu Ghai.

Gothic Sanctuary Boombox is transforming its venue into an immersive gothic sanctuary. “We have set up a moody tunnel entrance draped in Spanish moss and a vintage velvet photo vignette. There is a Spooky Glam Booth for high-fashion goth makeup, metallic sugar-skull designs and starry face art, while the bar serves up theatrical potions like the activated-charcoal Black Magic Margarita, Witches’ Cauldron and the bleeding Vampire Sour. We are offering complimentary Spooky Shots and a 10% discount for selected few,” says co-owner Sandeep Singh.

Frightful Fest A special buffet, ‘A Frightfully Good Feast,’ has been organised at the Brio Lounge of Ramada Lucknow. “The special evening features a welcome drink, a Halloween-themed buffet, live music, and 2+2 starters. Adding to the excitement, guests dressed in their best Halloween costumes will have a chance to win an exclusive 20% discount on their

Spooky colours Halloween-themed desserts and beverages are the highlight at Hotel Celestial Manor. “The festival-inspired menu features creatively crafted desserts and beverages, presented with imaginative decorations, spooky colours, and festive flavours. With our spooky-themed desserts and beverages, our endeavour is to celebrate special occasions through innovative culinary concepts and warm hospitality.” says the hotel’s managing director, Maneesh Verma.

Horror whispers The best-dressed couple wins a dinner voucher at The Great Vampires bash at The Aviyaan. “At our Ministry of Cuisine restaurant, every corner whispers horror, and every bite brings a thrill. Besides live music, we have packed the evening with a frightful gourmet feast, haunted dining ambience, a wicked costume showdown, and ghostly photo moments, along with mysterious tricks and treats. The dress code is spooky and scary,” says hotel official Sunit Kumar Singh.

Live music and grills Hyatt Regency’s general manager Joyjit Chakravorty says, “Along with live music, a specially curated Halloween buffet featuring creative presentations and themed dishes has been curated by our chef which includes Pumpkin and Roasted Garlic Soup, Black Charcoal Buns, Halloween-inspired Salads, Live Pasta and Pizza Counter, Grilled Meats and themed desserts.”

Spooky colours Halloween-themed desserts and beverages are the highlight at Hotel Celestial Manor. “The festival-inspired menu features creatively crafted desserts and beverages, presented with imaginative decorations, spooky colours, and festive flavours. With our spooky-themed desserts and beverages, our endeavour is to celebrate special occasions through innovative culinary concepts and warm hospitality.” says the hotel’s managing director, Maneesh Verma.