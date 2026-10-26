Halloween haunts Gurugram markets as spooky decor shares shelves with festive lights

Gurugram: In Sector 46’s HUDA market, skeleton props hang alongside garlands and lamps as Gurugram gears up to celebrate two festivals utterly different in spirit but sharing the same market shelves. From oversized pumpkins to an “Indian Annabelle”, the city’s markets are abuzz with Halloween paraphernalia. (HT PHOTO)

From oversized pumpkins to an “Indian Annabelle”, the city’s markets are abuzz with Halloween paraphernalia. Some items lend homes and party venues a suitably spooky vibe, while others, from witch costumes to hats, find their way into children’s festive wardrobes.

“We have a lot of expat customers from South Korea and South Africa who come to buy Halloween decor,” a shop owner in the market told HT.

From bats and spring-loaded spiders to witch hats, Halloween decorations find a place everywhere from Sadar Bazaar to Galleria Market, showing how the festival is carving out a space for itself in Gurugram’s festive shopping landscape.

As the market grows, residents are catching up. Kids divide themselves in groups to go around trick or treating. Customers told HT that more schools are organising Halloween celebrations, meaning that even parents who do not celebrate the festival themselves have to buy costumes for their children.

In Sadar Bazaar, one shop owner began selling Halloween items as early as 1990, catering to multinational corporations looking to mark the occasion. What began as an early bet on a niche market has grown into a business beyond retail. The shop owner now also manages Halloween events for multiple companies.

In Bestech park view city, teenagers host and attend Halloween parties with friends.

While Halloween is not native to India, residents of Imperial Garden in Sector 102 see the festival as a chance for children to express creativity, collect treats and have fun.

“Activities like ‘trick-or-treat’ help children build confidence, improve their communication skills, and learn the importance of sharing and being friendly with others,” Leena Verma told HT.

“The shopping picks up steam just a day or two before Halloween, which falls on October 31,” a salesperson in Sector 46 HUDA market said.