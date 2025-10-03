Hapur man dies after being beaten, poisoned by wifeand in-laws

A 33-year-old man died after he was allegedly thrashed and force-fed poison by his wife and her family members following a domestic dispute in Hapur district. The incident took place in Imtauri village under Hafizpur police station on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Sonu, succumbed during treatment at a hospital in Meerut, police said. The victim was rushed to a local hospital and later referred to Meerut in critical condition, but he died during treatment. (For representation)

According to police, Sonu’s wife Santosh, her parents and relatives allegedly kicked and punched him, and also beat him with belts and sticks. Eyewitnesses claimed the victim was dragged outside, assaulted again, chased on the road and then force-fed some poisonous substance. The accused abandoned him on the roadside before fleeing. He was rushed to a local hospital and later referred to Meerut in critical condition, but he died during treatment.

Purported videos surfaced on social media on Thursday showing the victim being chased. In one clip, Sonu was heard saying before collapsing that his wife’s family had forcibly poisoned him.

Circle officer Anita Chauhan said that based on a complaint by Sonu’s mother, a case was registered on Thursday against seven named accused, including his wife. “Raids are being conducted and the accused will be arrested soon,” she added.

According to the complaint filed by Sonu’s mother, Sukhwiri, her son had married Santosh, a resident of Manchipur village in Bulandshahr, in November 2024. Since then, disputes between the couple had been frequent. On Wednesday, an argument over food reportedly triggered another fight, after which Santosh called her family. Within hours, her father Tek Chand, mother Kripli, brothers Keshav and Rishabh alias Nikhil, and relatives Rishi alias Rishabh and Yogesh arrived at the village and allegedly launched the fatal assault.

Sonu’s father had passed away earlier, while his mother lives with her two mentally challenged sons. Sonu lived separately with his wife.