Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: Barring SP, other major opposition parties yet to unfold plans

As the state government steps up preparations for the “Swatantrata Saptah” (freedom week) from August 11 to 17 and hold special “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign from August 13 to 15, to mark the Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsava celebrations (75 years of India’s independence), major opposition parties appear to have been caught napping in Uttar Pradesh.

Barring the Samajwadi Party (SP), none of the major political parties have so far either reacted or come out with their programmes though they may be working out their own strategy to mark the celebrations. “Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has urged the people to hoist a national flag on every home from August 9 to 15, 2022,” said Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) are yet to come out with any such programme. “We will let you know once a view is worked out,” said a senior Congress leader. The BSP and the RLD too have not taken a view on the issue so far.

On the other hand, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has held a number of meetings to review preparations for “Har Ghar Tiranga” celebrations. He has urged the people to connect with the campaign. The state government has set a target to hoist national flag on 4.5 crore homes. It proposes to buy 2 crore national flags from the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) (total cost ₹40 crore at the rate of ₹20 per flag) while remaining 2.5 crore flags will be bought from self-help groups (SHGs), NGOs and private stitching centres in the state.

“We are celebrating 75 years of independence and the opposition should cooperate with the government. This is a national celebration rather that the celebration of any party. The people will appreciate if the opposition joins hand with the government. The opposition is supposed to play a positive and constructive role,” said Prof SK Dwivedi, former head of department, political science, Lucknow University.

“The BJP has its own ways of working. These people (belonging to the RSS) did not have anything to do with the freedom movement. The SP, has, however urged the people to hoist national flag on every household for a week from August 9, to 15, 2022. A large number of Samajwadi (socialist) leaders had taken part in the Quit India movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi and so the SP has decided to begin the flag hoisting on August 9, 2022,” said Chaudhary.

