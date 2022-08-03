Har Ghar Tiranga mission: 3.86 cr flags ready against target of 4.76 cr in U.P.

Uttar Pradesh government has readied 3.86 crore Tricolours so far against a target of 4.76 crore for the UP government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ mission, as part of the nationwide programme of flag-hoisting from August 13 to August 15, said a government spokesperson. The Tricolour drive is a part of the Amrit Mahotsava, a national celebration of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

UP government had set a target to drape a total of 4.26 crore houses and 50 lakh government and non-government offices in Tricolour, said the spokesperson.

Of the total target, the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) department of the state government has procured 2 crore flags through the government e-marketplace (GeM) portal while over 20,000 NGOs and private sewing units are working round the clock to produce around 1.15 crore flags.

Besides, as many as 2.26 crore flags are to be made at the district level, of which, women’s self-help groups have completed the production of more than 96 lakh flags.

Similarly, NGOs and UP Khadi and Village Industries Board have made 36.4 lakh Tricolours whereas private sewing units have stitched more than 35.3 lakh flags so far. Besides, an order placed for making 50 lakh Khadi flags for government/non-government organisations have also been completed, said the spokesperson.

Entrusted with the huge responsibility of making over 4.76 crore flags within the prescribed deadline, almost every entity in UP is engaged in making Tricolours. Meanwhile, the union government has changed the country’s flag code to allow the Tricolour to fly both in the daytime and at night now. Polyester flags can also be produced by machines, said the spokesperson.