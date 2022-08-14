Har Ghar Tiranga: Overlooked till now, this Musahar village in U.P. is in celebratory mood
Fifty-year-old Devi Lal, a native of Jungle Panchrukhiya village in Kushinagar district, was elated when he was handed the national flag on Saturday by members of the gram panchayat and district administration employees to hoist on his hutment on the occasion of the country’s 75th Independence Day on August 15.
Lal could barely control his emotions. “I could not believe that the government gave me a Tricolour to hoist. I have seen people moving with the national flag in the nearby Padrauna town during previous I-Day celebrations but I never had the opportunity to hold the Tricolour. The gram pradhan told me that on the occasion of the 75 years of independence the government has launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign,” Lal said.
A daily-wage labourer, Lal belongs to the Musahar community. “A majority of the residents in my village belong to the marginalised Musahar community. We are landless and do petty work for money. We have seen Independence Day programmes organised in schools, block or the tehsil offices but never got the opportunity to participate in the flag-hoisting or the cultural programmes organised on the occasion. Even our children watched the programmes from a distance, a majority of them were not enrolled in the schools and did not have the nerve to participate in the programme.
“This time the government has come to our door on the occasion of Independence Day. It will remove the caste barrier, and like other communities, we too will be part of the Independence Day programme,” he said.
Lal is not alone. Other members of the Musahar community Rajendra and Sukh Devi echoed the same sentiments. “For us, Independence Day celebrations have commenced from today,” the duo said.
Keshav Gupta, the gram pradhan, moved in the village with the district administration employees and volunteers to distribute the national flag. Soon, a group of the Musahar community members gathered in the centre of the village and raised slogans in support of the Independence Day.
Gupta said that enthusiasm was clear among the Musahar community members as they came out of their houses with children to receive the national flag.
The state government has launched development and welfare schemes in the Musahar-dominated villages in the district. Along with pucca houses, the administration has constructed toilets, drains and provided electricity connections to some houses. The remaining villagers will get the benefit of the schemes soon, he said.
S Rajalingam, district magistrate, Kushinagar, said that the district administration is mobilising the marginalised communities, including Musahars settled in the district, to join the 75 years celebration of the Independence and the Har Ghar Tiranaga campaign. A committee of the district administration officers has been constituted to visit villages to create awareness among the masses about the campaign.
Committees have also been constituted at the village level to ensure people from all communities join the campaign. The national flag will be hoisted at the Amrit Sarovar constructed in the villages, he said.
-
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
-
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
-
Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.
-
CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack. Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.
-
Will strike last nail in coffin of terrorism in one year: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that within a year government will push the last nail in the coffin of terrorism. Sinha today laid the foundation stone of 25 District Development Council and Block Development Council buildings in J&K, besides inaugurating 1000 Amrit Sarovars across J&K UT, in a function at SKICC, Srinagar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics