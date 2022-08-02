Har Ghar Tiranga: SSB 2-week ‘Tricolour Run’ to inculcate patriotism among border population

“Tricolour Run” was flagged off from Chandan Chowki of 3rd Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on August 1 by JD Vashisht, deputy inspector general, sector headquarters, Lakhimpur Kheri, as a part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign celebrating the ‘Azadi Amrit Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (75 years celebrations of Independence).

The run will conclude on August 14 at Border Outpost Sonauli of the 22nd Battalion in Maharajganj after passing through all the border outposts under Frontier Lucknow.

The run is being organised under the aegis of inspector general Ratn Sanjay. This run will move through the border areas creating awareness of the importance of the national flag and national flag code and also inculcating patriotism among the border population.

During the flag-off programme, social worker Arti Rana was honoured by presenting a memento. On this occasion, 1000 national flags were distributed to the students, and local villagers were present at the function. Starting from Chandan Chowki, the run will cover 54 km through various border outposts and various villages located on the border and hand over the Tricolour to 70th Battalion at Khakhrola.

On this occasion, around 1000 children from various schools from adjoining villages were present. DP Meena, the officiating commandant of 3rd Battalion, UK Singh, district project officer, Ravindra Kumar, deputy commandant, Bimla Gautam, SHO, Chandan Chowki, were also present.