Har Ghar Tiranga: SSB band performance fires flame of patriotism in hearts

The band of the 4th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Lucknow, organised a live show under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at a mall in Lucknow on Saturday.

During the programme, the pipe band, brass band, and jazz band of SSB, Frontier Lucknow captivated the audience. The SSB also displayed some cutting-edge weapons in order to reassure citizens that their security is in good hands.

“The Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan aims to instil the Tricolour in the hearts of all Indians. Every Indian will now be able to hoist the national flag,” said Ratn Sanjay, inspector general (IG), SSB, who was present at the function.

The stage was managed by Ratish Pandey of 4th Bn followed by a quiz competition related to the flag code. The inspector general of SSB Frontier Lucknow administered the national pledge to citizens present at the mall. About 3,000 national flags were distributed amongst citizens present at the event.

Har Ghar Tiranga is a campaign under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. This is the second such performance by the SSB in Lucknow. The previous performance was organised at a Lulu Mall in Lucknow on Thursday.