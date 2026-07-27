Hardoi police recover 1.29 cr, arrest 14 in trader’s house theft

A 10-day investigation involving analysis of nearly 150 CCTV cameras and raids across three states led Hardoi police to claim on Saturday that they had solved the ₹1.29 crore theft at a trader’s house, arresting 14 accused, apprehending two juveniles and recovering almost the entire stolen cash.

Representational image (Sourced)

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According to police, trader Pankaj Agarwal reported the theft on July 17 after cash was stolen from his house during the intervening night of July 16 and 17. A case was registered at Kotwali City police station based on his complaint.

Police said three employees working at Agarwal’s wholesale grocery business were familiar with the household and allegedly knew cash was kept at the residence. “During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to planning the theft with other associates after being lured by the prospect of a large haul,” according to a police press note.

Investigators said the breakthrough came after analysing nearly 150 CCTV camera feeds, using surveillance inputs and conducting raids in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Uttarakhand. Police identified Ajay Shukla, a relative of the trader’s accountant, as the alleged mastermind. According to investigators, he was aware of the trader’s cash transactions and allegedly involved the three employees before the group carried out the theft after conducting reconnaissance for about a week.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the 14 arrested accused include residents of Hardoi, Lucknow and Barabanki, while two juveniles were apprehended in accordance with legal procedure. Police records show that at least two of the arrested accused have previous criminal cases registered against them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the 14 arrested accused include residents of Hardoi, Lucknow and Barabanki, while two juveniles were apprehended in accordance with legal procedure. Police records show that at least two of the arrested accused have previous criminal cases registered against them. {{/usCountry}}

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The investigation is continuing to establish each accused’s role and trace any remaining proceeds of the crime.