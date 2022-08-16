Haryana undertrial accused of murder shot dead outside UP’s Hapur court

MEERUT: Three men on Tuesday shot dead an undertrial outside the Hapur district court, police said. The undertrial, identified as Lakhan of Anangpur village in Faridabad, was accused in a 2019 murder case in the district’s Dhaulana area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hapur additional superintendent of police (Addl SP) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said the incident took place on Tuesday morning when Lakhan was brought to the court complex for a hearing.

Police said four to five bullets were reported to have been fired by the assailants who were on foot. The policemen at the court complex tried to catch the three assailants but they escaped. Lakhan died on the spot.

Mishra said teams have been formed to identify and arrest the assailants. He denied initial reports that a policeman and a lawyer were also hurt in the attack. “We don’t have any such information”.

Hapur SP Deepak Bhuker and Addl SP Mukesh Chandra Mishra rushed to the spot with police personnel and sealed the locality. But by then, the assailants had escaped.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meerut range inspector general Praveen Kumar has also reached the spot.