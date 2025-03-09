Menu Explore
‘Hate crime’: Teenage couple strangled to death in U.P.’s Baghpat

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Mar 09, 2025 09:17 PM IST

In a suspected case of hate crime, a 19- year-old man and his 18-year-old girlfriend were allegedly strangled to death by the girl’s family members after they were found together at her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district early on Sunday, police said.

Police at the scene of crime in Baghpat (Sourced)

As per the police, the victims have been identified as Balram Kataria and Shrishti Singh, both from Sadakpur Jonmana village. The two had reportedly been in a relationship for the past two years though Singh’s family was against their affair.

As per reports, Kataria visited Singh’s home early on Sunday. After discovering the couple together, the girl’s family allegedly strangled them to death with a rope.

Confirming the incident, Baghpat superintendent of police (SP) Arpit Vijayvargiya said, “A police team rushed to the spot on getting information about the double murder. A forensic team was also called to collect evidence. On the basis of the complaint received from the families of the deceased, an FIR will be registered.”

“The woman’s father, Pushpendra Singh, 50, has been taken into custody and the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway and formal arrests of all those involved in the crime will be made soon,” the SP added.

