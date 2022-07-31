HC: Dependents of Covid-infected state staff who died during poll duty entitled to ₹30L ex-gratia
PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court has held that once the admission of deceased people was on account of Covid-19, the resulting cause being heart failure or dysfunction of any other organ leading to death is immaterial and such deaths would be treated as Covid-19 death.
The court said that state officials, who were sent on election duty during the panchayat elections in March last year, would be entitled to ex-gratia payment to the tune of Rs.30 lakh as per government order by the state government to compensate the dependents of any such deceased person.
Allowing the writ petitions filed by Kusum Lata Yadav and several others, a division bench comprising justices Attau Rahman Masoodi and Vikram D Chauhan directed the state authorities to release the ex-gratia payment to the dependents of Covid-19 victims entitled thereto within a period of one month.
The petitioners’ kin were sent on election duty during the panchayat elections in the month of March, last year.
Giving this judgment, the court observed, “We find that deaths having taken place in the hospitals on account of Covid-19 fully stand the test of certification. The argument that the medical reports mentioning cardiac failure or otherwise may not be attributed to Covid-19 does not impress the court for the reason that Covid-19 is an infection that may result in the mortality of a person affecting any organ be it lungs or heart etc.”.
In the judgment dated July 5, the court directed that each of the petitioners, whose claims were allowed here, shall be entitled to a cost of Rs. 25000 in each case.
The petitioners had challenged the clause 12 of the government order (GO) dated June 1, 2021 primarily on the ground that it provides ceiling, which restricts payment of compensation only if the death has occurred within 30 days.
The petitioner contended that the object of this GO was to compensate the family, which had lost its bread winner during panchayat elections due to Covid -19. It was contended that the state authorities admitted that the death of petitioner’s husband was caused due to Covid-19 but the payment was being denied only because of the ceiling contained in clause 12, which restricted payment of compensation only if the death had occurred within 30 days. It was submitted that there was no justifiable reason to restrict the death to 30 days and it had often been observed that people died even after 30 days of contracting Covid. It was contended that discretion must be extended to the competent authority to examine such issues and the ceiling of 30 days seemed wholly irrational.
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
