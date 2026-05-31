HC expresses surprise at faculty doctors being attached to govt offices in Uttar Pradesh

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has expressed surprise over the attachment of the faculty members teaching in state medical colleges to state government offices.

The petitioner requested permission to continue working as an associate professor at the autonomous state medical college in Bahraich. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

The court said, “It is very surprising that the faculty of medical colleges are being attached in the offices of the state government, leaving the medical students as well as the patients to suffer in the respective medical colleges.”

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With this important observation, the court quashed the attachment order of Dr Alok Pal, an associate professor of an autonomous state medical college in Bahraich. The court directed the state government and respondent departmental officers to relieve the doctor immediately. It also directed the petitioner doctor to join his place of posting immediately after being relieved.

A single bench of Justice Rajeev Singh passed this order on May 26, allowing the petition of Dr Alok Pal. The petitioner challenged the affiliation order issued on July 15, 2025 and requested its cancellation. He also requested permission to continue working as an associate professor at the autonomous state medical college in Bahraich.

The petitioner stated that he was attached with the office of the Director General of Medical Education (DGME). Despite repeated requests to the principal of the medical college in Bahraich, he was not relieved from the position. Consequently, he approached the high court.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the state counsel opposed the petition, arguing that the petitioner could not be relieved due to staff shortages. However, he failed to cite any provision for attachment of a faculty member to the DGME office. The court said that there is indisputably no provision for such attachment. The state government wrongly passed the impugned attachment order for the petitioner, it said. Therefore, it is quashed, the court added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the state counsel opposed the petition, arguing that the petitioner could not be relieved due to staff shortages. However, he failed to cite any provision for attachment of a faculty member to the DGME office. The court said that there is indisputably no provision for such attachment. The state government wrongly passed the impugned attachment order for the petitioner, it said. Therefore, it is quashed, the court added. {{/usCountry}}

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The court allowed the petition with the above observation and order.