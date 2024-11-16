The Allahabad high court has granted bail to a man who was accused of abducting a minor girl from a different faith and establishing physical relations with her. HC grants bail to man accused of abducting minor girl

Justice Sameer Jain, while allowing the bail application, noted that in her statements, the girl stated that she was over 17 years old when the FIR was lodged and that she married the accused and willingly accompanied him. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of a Bajrang Dal member.

The girl, during the investigation, stated that the applicant-accused, who is a Muslim, was her husband and she willingly married him.

During the course of hearing, the counsel appearing for the girl said that she did not have any objection if the applicant was released on bail.

It was further submitted that the alleged victim, who was over 18 years old, married the applicant with free will and since, during a train journey, a dispute arose between them, the Bajrang Dal members lodged the FIR and handed the applicant over to the police.

The FIR was lodged under Sections 363, 366, 506, 323, 376 IPC & 3/4 POCSO Act & 3/5(1) of UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

The FIR alleged that the applicant abducted a Hindu minor girl, a class 10 student. It further stated that around eight months prior, the accused had enticed the girl, changed her religion, and began establishing physical relations with her.