The Allahabad high court on Wednesday stayed the proposed demolition of 48 houses and shops in Nahar Bazar area of Dibiyapur in Auraiya district, which was scheduled for Thursday morning.

Allahabad high court (File photo)

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A division bench of Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Vivek Varma fixed April 29 as the next date of hearing and directed the state authorities to maintain status quo on the disputed properties. The court also asked the state government to file its counter affidavit within a week.

The matter was taken up urgently after it was mentioned before the Chief Justice on April 15, citing an imminent demolition drive planned for April 16 at 6 am. Following this, the present bench was constituted through an administrative order on the same day.

The writ petition was filed by Suman Devi, challenging the order dated September 30, 2025, and seeking directions to restrain authorities from evicting the petitioners from land where their houses and shops stand. The plea stated that the state had introduced a scheme for settlement of allotment on account of sterilisation.

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{{^usCountry}} Counsel for the petitioner submitted that relevant documents were provided but allegedly not considered while passing the order impugned. He argued that demolition would cause irreparable loss if relief was not granted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Counsel for the petitioner submitted that relevant documents were provided but allegedly not considered while passing the order impugned. He argued that demolition would cause irreparable loss if relief was not granted. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Opposing the plea, the state counsel submitted that multiple opportunities were given to the petitioners, but they failed to appear during proceedings, leaving authorities with no option but to act on merits. He maintained that the order was justified. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Opposing the plea, the state counsel submitted that multiple opportunities were given to the petitioners, but they failed to appear during proceedings, leaving authorities with no option but to act on merits. He maintained that the order was justified. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After hearing both sides, the high court passed the above directives, observing, “Considering the facts and circumstances, and as the petitioners apprehend imminent demolition to be carried out tomorrow, and taking into account the parameters of prima facie case, balance of convenience and irreparable loss, we find that a counter affidavit be filed by the state respondents within one week. Three days thereafter are granted to file a rejoinder affidavit. Let the matter be posted afresh before the appropriate court on April 29, 2026.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After hearing both sides, the high court passed the above directives, observing, “Considering the facts and circumstances, and as the petitioners apprehend imminent demolition to be carried out tomorrow, and taking into account the parameters of prima facie case, balance of convenience and irreparable loss, we find that a counter affidavit be filed by the state respondents within one week. Three days thereafter are granted to file a rejoinder affidavit. Let the matter be posted afresh before the appropriate court on April 29, 2026.” {{/usCountry}}

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In a separate direction issued on April 15, the court ordered that its decision be immediately communicated to the Auraiya district magistrate for compliance.

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