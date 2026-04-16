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HC halts demolition of 48 properties in Auraiya

The matter was taken up urgently after it was mentioned before the Chief Justice on April 15, citing an imminent demolition drive planned for April 16 at 6 am. Following this, the present bench was constituted through an administrative order on the same day.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 09:29 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
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The Allahabad high court on Wednesday stayed the proposed demolition of 48 houses and shops in Nahar Bazar area of Dibiyapur in Auraiya district, which was scheduled for Thursday morning.

Allahabad high court (File photo)

A division bench of Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Vivek Varma fixed April 29 as the next date of hearing and directed the state authorities to maintain status quo on the disputed properties. The court also asked the state government to file its counter affidavit within a week.

The matter was taken up urgently after it was mentioned before the Chief Justice on April 15, citing an imminent demolition drive planned for April 16 at 6 am. Following this, the present bench was constituted through an administrative order on the same day.

The writ petition was filed by Suman Devi, challenging the order dated September 30, 2025, and seeking directions to restrain authorities from evicting the petitioners from land where their houses and shops stand. The plea stated that the state had introduced a scheme for settlement of allotment on account of sterilisation.

In a separate direction issued on April 15, the court ordered that its decision be immediately communicated to the Auraiya district magistrate for compliance.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / HC halts demolition of 48 properties in Auraiya
Home / Cities / Lucknow / HC halts demolition of 48 properties in Auraiya
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