HC judge who ordered Gyanvapi survey shifted in ‘routine’ transfer

The Allahabad high court has transferred 619 judicial officers posted in different districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Varanasi civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar who had ordered a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex earlier this year. Diwakar has been transferred to Bareilly.

The judicial officers will have to hand over their charge by July 4. Diwakar had ordered the survey on petitions moved by five Hindu women asking for round-the-year access to pray at the Shringar Gauri Sthal at the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi. The survey was done in May.

Diwakar is one of the 121 civil judges (senior division) transferred on Monday evening. The transfers are routine in nature.

Ashish Garg, registrar general of the Allahabad high court, has issued the notification.