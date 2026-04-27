...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

HC rap drives U-turn plan at Kamta crossing in Lucknow

The move comes ahead of the court’s May 1 hearing, where deputy commissioner of police (DCP, traffic) Raveena Tyagi, DCP (east) Diksha Sharma and a municipal corporation official have been directed to appear after inspecting the stretch and proposing solutions.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 04:48 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Advertisement

A week after the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court sought answers on persistent traffic snarls from Polytechnic to Kisan Path, police have implemented a U-turn-based traffic management plan at Kamta crossing on Faizabad Road.

Senior officials, including DCP (traffic) Raveena Tyagi, at Kamta crossing. (Sourced)

The move comes ahead of the court’s May 1 hearing, where deputy commissioner of police (DCP, traffic) Raveena Tyagi, DCP (east) Diksha Sharma and a municipal corporation official have been directed to appear after inspecting the stretch and proposing solutions.

On Friday, the officers were also seen inspecting Kamta crossing, one of the busiest intersections on Faizabad Road where Shaheed Path begins.

According to a traffic police release dated April 25, diversions and regulated U-turns have been introduced around Kamta Tiraha and adjoining areas to streamline vehicular movement.

Traffic from Chinhat towards Polytechnic, the high court and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) will be diverted via Vijaipur service road and Vijyipur underpass, while vehicles heading towards Gomti Nagar and Ahimamau will be routed through Shaheed Path. Vehicles coming from Polytechnic will take a U-turn at the third underpass near Kamta to proceed towards Shaheed Path.

 
high court traffic management
Home / Cities / Lucknow / HC rap drives U-turn plan at Kamta crossing in Lucknow
Home / Cities / Lucknow / HC rap drives U-turn plan at Kamta crossing in Lucknow
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.