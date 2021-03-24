HC rejects anticipatory bail of animal husbandry tender scam accused

: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail of Umesh Kumar Mishra, one of the accused in the multi-crore Animal Husbandry tender scam.

A single judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh said: “The accused-applicant has not been cooperating with the ongoing investigation. He has been declared a proclaimed offender and the proceedings under Sections 82-83 CrPC have been undertaken against him.”

“The Supreme Court in the case of Lavesh Vs. State (NCT of Delhi), (2012) 8 SCC 730 has held that a proclaimed offender is not entitled to be enlarged on anticipatory bail. In view thereof, the present anticipatory bail application is hereby rejected,” said the court.

“However, as prayed, the accused-applicant is granted time till tomorrow (Thursday) to surrender and apply for regular bail,” added the court.

“Till tomorrow (Thursday) no coercive steps to be taken against the accused-applicant pursuant to the said FIR,” ordered the court.

Rao Narendra Singh, assistant government advocate, who represented the state government, informed the court that in the present offence regular bail applications of co-accused Santosh Mishra and others have been rejected.

In this case, 49 co-accused have been chargesheeted.