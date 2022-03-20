Head Injury Awareness Day: Ensuring prompt medical attention key to saving lives, say doctors

Ensuring quick treatment to a head injury victim can not only save the person but aid in speedy recovery too, said doctors.

“Rushing the patient to nearest and good medical centre in a head injury case is most significant. Do not try to treat the head injury patient if you are not a medical practitioner,” said Dr Samir Misra, senior faculty trauma surgery at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

“Try to see if head, neck and chest are in straight line. Avoid giving any liquid in the mouth to bring back consciousness as it might enter the airway and lead to choking,” said Dr Misra.

Prof Sandip Tiwari, HoD, trauma surgery, KGMU said, “We attended 185 patients including 86 patients of trauma that were mostly accidental cases. Several of them were drunk and as we know drinking and driving can result in severe accidents.”

“A passer-by can check if the accident victim’s airway is clear and if the breathing is not hindered. Also, if there is excessive bleeding it can be stopped as these three things can cause death,” said Prof Haider Abbas, HoD, emergency medicine KGMU.

“I would suggest instead of making video of an accident victim, which some people do, use the same mobile and call ambulance quickly,” he said.

“At home, head injury cases are common among elderly as many of them fail to maintain balance while doing their daily chores. The rule is same for them. Timely medical treatment can prevent the injury getting aggravated,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.