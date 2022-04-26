Health dept puts Lucknow at 13th spot due to improved health services
The latest rankings of UP health department for the month of March places the state capital in the 13th place against the 51st position it had in February.
The health facilities of the state capital are gradually improving, the health department rankings indicate.
The advancement from 51st position to 13th in a month shows that health infrastructure has improved considerably in Lucknow. According to health officials, patients are getting better treatment and medicines in the state capital than before.
The condition of rural hospitals has also improved according to the UP Health Days Board on Tuesday.
The UP health department displays the ranking of government hospitals across the state every month. The district was ranked 51st in February. Earlier, it was ranked 39th in January and 27th in December.
According to health officials, there are nine Rural Community Health Centres in Lucknow. There are about 30 primary health centres. There are eight urban community health centres. There are 51 urban posts/centres/sub-centres. Apart from this, there are hospitals like Balrampur, Civil, Lokbandhu, Dufferin, Jhalkaribai, Mahanagar Bhaurao Deoras, Rani Laxmibai, Thakurganj Joint Hospital, Shri Ram Sagar Mishra Hospital which give high-standard treatment to patients in the state capital.
NCW chief seeks report on Dausa gang-rape, to meet victim’s family soon
The National Commission for Women has sought a report from the Rajasthan Director General of Police on the gang-rape and murder of a 32-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Dausa district. Police have arrested two persons in connection with the case and are looking for three more, said Dausa superintendent of Police Rajkumar Gupta. Police said they went to her parents' house in Dausa on Sunday morning.
SpiceJet to start Bhavnagar-Pune flight from May 5
PUNE With the Pune airport adding new destinations as part of its summer schedule, Bhavnagar is the latest to be added to the list. Flights to Bhavnagar are slated to start from May 5. Pune will also get additional flights to Ahmedabad. Currently, Pune is connected with 30 destinations with the latest addition being Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram. The passenger footfall is increasing at Pune airport and it is expected to cross pre-pandemic levels soon.
As Delhi swelters, local factors explain why some parts are hotter than others
The extreme heat seen in the Capital has been unusual in more ways than one, with Safdarjung, the base weather station for Delhi, already touching a maximum of 42.6 degrees Celsius this year on April 11 and 19. Safdarjung is rarely Delhi's hottest location. This difference in local temperatures can be pinned to a phenomenon called the urban heat island effect, Met officials said, although there are other factors at play as well.
Cyber help desks to be set up at each UP police station
The home department is set to establish a cyber help desk in every police station to deal with cybercrime. Besides, the department is also going to set up a digital forensics lab in the state capital and also one in each zone. The change is a part of a major action plan, which the home department has chalked out to keep a check on cybercrime.
Now, PMC to take action against illegal hoardings
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation, which has stepped up action against illegal encroachments by roadside vendors, will now also act against illegal hoards in the city. With the administrator taking charge of the civic body, there is no political influence during the drives, making the PMC take stringent action. Along with the anti-encoachment drive, the PMC will also start a drive against illegal hoardings.
