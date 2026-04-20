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Heatwave grips UP, Prayagraj second hottest across the country at 44.6°C

Prayagraj recorded the country’s second highest and state’s highest temperature at 44.6°C, which is 4.7 degrees above normal. Akola and Wardha in the Vidharbha region were the hottest at 45°C.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 04:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Heatwave conditions gripped several parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday as day temperatures continued their gradual increase, meteorologists said.

Girls share an umbrella to brave scorching heat on a hot day, in Prayagraj (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

Prayagraj recorded the country’s second highest and state’s highest temperature at 44.6°C, which is 4.7 degrees above normal. Akola and Wardha in the Vidharbha region were the hottest at 45°C.

In UP, other high temperatures were recorded in Varanasi (BHU) at 44.2°C, Sultanpur at 43.8°C, and Agra, Banda, and Jhansi all recorded 43.6°C.

“Driven by dry westerly winds entering the lower troposphere and the influence of an anticyclone centered near Interior Maharashtra, maximum temperatures across the state—with the exception of the Terai region of Uttarakhand—have gradually risen to exceed 40°C,” said Atul Kumar Singh, a senior scientist at the Lucknow Met office.

Singh said that temperature deviations met the heatwave criteria for the first time on Sunday in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Sultanpur, Agra, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shahjahanpur and Hardoi. In view of the likelihood that the weather will remain predominantly dry with no significant change in temperatures over the coming week, there is a possibility of isolated heatwave (’Loo’) conditions occurring across the state over the next four to five days, he added.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Heatwave grips UP, Prayagraj second hottest across the country at 44.6°C
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Heatwave grips UP, Prayagraj second hottest across the country at 44.6°C
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