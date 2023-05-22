U.P. residents can expect relief from heat wave today onwards: IMD

Several parts of Uttar Pradesh can expect respite from the prevailing heatwave conditions from Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainon Tuesday and especially from Wednesday. It will continue for 3-4 days. For representation only (HT File Photo)

On Monday, Jhansi remained the hottest place in the state with the mercury soaring to 46.5 degrees Celsius while in Lucknow it was 41.4. The day temperature remained 3.7 degrees Celsius above normal.

The IMD predicted that northern parts of UP including districts like Shamli, Bareilly, Saharanpur and Lakhimpur Kheri will experience some rain on Tuesday. It will rain in western parts of UP including Noida, Mathura, Agra, Aligarh from Wednesday and a few places of central UP like Lucknow, Barabanki, Unnao, Kanpur and adjoining areas will experience rain from Thursday,

The Met department has attributed this rain to Western Disturbances. Some 18 districts of UP have been in the grip of a heatwave since Sunday. In districts like Prayagraj, Kanpur, Orai, Jalaun, Varanasi, Lucknow, day temperatures soared above 40 degrees Celsius, said Mohd Danish, in-charge, Lucknow Met office.

On Monday, Agra recorded a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius, Hamirpur 44.2, Prayagraj 44, Kanpur and Fatehgarh 43.9, Aligarh and Churk 43.4.

In Lucknow, the maximum and minimum temperature was 41.4 and 26.9 degrees Celsius on Monday. The forecast for Lucknow is partly clear sky with thunder towards afternoon or evening.

Those driving two-wheelers said it felt more than 41.4 degrees Celsius. Parents have urged schools running Classes 9 to 12 to shut down for summer vacation.