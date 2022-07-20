Heavy rain lashes several parts of U.P, more in store: Met department

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, on Wednesday bringing much-needed relief from the sultry weather conditions even as the met department predicted ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ in several parts of the state in the next couple of days.

State capital Lucknow experienced 52.3 mm rainfall that brought down the day temperature from 38.6 degrees Celsius (on Tuesday) to 34.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The forecast for Lucknow is generally cloudy sky with few spells of rain/thundershowers.

Orai received maximum rain of 62 mm followed by Lakhimpur Kheri 60 mm, Kanpur 37.2mm, Bahraich and Ghazipur 27.6mm, Hamirpur 25 mm, Hardoi 23 mm, Moradabad 14.4mm, Meerut 12.8mm and Najibabad 10 mm during the last 24 hours.

The met department has issued warning of heavy to very heavy rains very likely at isolated places over West UP and few places in East UP.

The weather department has also warned of heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, Gonda, Balrampur, Shrawasti, Mathura, Agra, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur and adjoining areas.

Heavy rains are also likely to lash Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravi Das Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Ballia, Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Aligarh, Hathras, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Amroha, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Budaun, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur and adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

The weather department has issued an advisory for the public, including expected impact of the rain, and suggested action to mitigate any rain-related incidents. The IMD said there could be waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The IMD has also predicted mudslides, disruption of traffic and power cuts due to continuous rain.

Disruption of traffic in roads may lead to increased travel time, causing trouble for daily commuters in the NCR.

